A bong shaped like an AR-15 triggers reports of a gunman, California police say
An oddly shaped bong put California officers on high alert, police say.
A passerby Tuesday night spotted what looked like a rifle poking out the blinds of a third-floor hotel room and toward nearby police officers in San Diego, KGTV reported.
Officers evacuated the area around The Palms Hotel in the 500 block of Park Boulevard and halted a nearby trolley in the incident, KSWB reported.
Police also called a helicopter to the hotel about three blocks from Petco Park, where the San Diego Padres were about to play the New York Mets, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.
But police say when officers investigated the hotel room, they found a couple with a gold bong, used for smoking marijuana, shaped like an AR-15 , according to the publication.
Police took the man and woman in the room into custody, but later released the woman, KSWB reported.
The man faces charges of pointing a replica gun at police, KGTV reported.
