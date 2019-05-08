National

A bong shaped like an AR-15 triggers reports of a gunman, California police say

What does lighting up a joint do to your brain? Take a scientific look at the effects of marijuana

Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use. By
Up Next
Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during marijuana use. By

An oddly shaped bong put California officers on high alert, police say.

A passerby Tuesday night spotted what looked like a rifle poking out the blinds of a third-floor hotel room and toward nearby police officers in San Diego, KGTV reported.

Officers evacuated the area around The Palms Hotel in the 500 block of Park Boulevard and halted a nearby trolley in the incident, KSWB reported.

Police also called a helicopter to the hotel about three blocks from Petco Park, where the San Diego Padres were about to play the New York Mets, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

But police say when officers investigated the hotel room, they found a couple with a gold bong, used for smoking marijuana, shaped like an AR-15 , according to the publication.

Police took the man and woman in the room into custody, but later released the woman, KSWB reported.

The man faces charges of pointing a replica gun at police, KGTV reported.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

By

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald
Don Sweeney

Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  