FBI arrests civilian contractor in wreck that killed Airman on Keesler Air Force Base

The FBI announced Thursday that a civilian contractor has been taken into custody and is facing federal charges following a fatal vehicle wreck that involved pedestrians Wednesday afternoon on Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

The FBI is currently investigating the wreck, which killed an Airman with the 81st Training Wing and injured three others.

The FBI has not named the civilian contractor who was arrested.

The FBI has jurisdiction in the incident because the wreck took place on federal property and the contractor is a civilian.

Also involved in the investigation are the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, Air Force Security Offices and the Biloxi Police Department.

The identity of the Airman will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.