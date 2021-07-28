Military News
An Airman died and 3 others were injured in an incident on Keesler Air Force Base
An Airman assigned to the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi has died and three others were injured in an on-base incident Wednesday afternoon, the Public Affairs Office at Keesler announced in a press release.
The release said the incident occurred at approximately 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, but gave no further details on what happened.
“The cause of the incident is still under investigation and no additional details are available at this time,” according to a statement from Keesler AFB.
The identity of the Airman will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.
