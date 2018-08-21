Active-duty military member from Keesler Air Force Base has died

An active-duty military member from Keesler Air Force Base died Tuesday morning, the 81st Training Wing Public Affairs Office announced in a news release.
The death occurred at 8:45 a.m., the release said.
How it occurred is unclear.
The person’s name and details are being withheld, and more information will be released within 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified, the release said.
