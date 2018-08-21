Front gate, Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.
Military News

Active-duty military member from Keesler Air Force Base has died

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

August 21, 2018 01:04 PM

Biloxi

An active-duty military member from Keesler Air Force Base died Tuesday morning, the 81st Training Wing Public Affairs Office announced in a news release.

The death occurred at 8:45 a.m., the release said.

How it occurred is unclear.

The person’s name and details are being withheld, and more information will be released within 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified, the release said.

SunHerald.com will update this report when more information is available.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

