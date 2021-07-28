Here are mask policies for all MS Coast school districts as COVID surges across state

Coast schools largely won’t require students or staff to wear masks this year.

Thanks to a mandate by Gov. Tate Reeves, masks were required for all last school year. But Reeves has said repeatedly that he has no intention of requiring masks again.

That counters CDC guidance that everyone, vaccinated or not, should wear masks in schools. Children under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine, and cases among kids nationally have jumped as the highly transmissible delta variant spreads.

On the Coast, most districts say they are planning to defer to the governor and will require masks only if mandated. But that could change as the school year proceeds.

Biloxi, Pascagoula-Gautier, and Pass Christian are all explicitly encouraging masks for unvaccinated students and staff.

Only Moss Point, under its plan released in May, will require masks at schools.

In Mississippi and on the Coast in particular, vaccination rates are much lower than they are nationally: 32% of Mississippians are fully vaccinated. In Harrison and Jackson Counties, just 30% and 28% of people are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases are surging in Mississippi and around the country. The new case figures reported by the state health department in recent days, like Wednesday’s 1,875 cases, are comparable to or higher than the daily figures the state was seeing last year just before school started.

In other states, districts have mandated masks on their own. Schools in Louisville, Kentucky and Atlanta, Georgia, among many others, have taken that approach in recent days.

Many districts are urging students and staff to get vaccinated and have held vaccination events on campus for district families, including kids 12 and older who are eligible for the vaccine. In a video message shared on Facebook on July 27, Pass Christian Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers said that more than 100 Pass Christian students and family members had been vaccinated at a school distribution events.

Here’s what each district is planning regarding masks:

Bay St. Louis-Waveland

Masks: The district will not require masks unless mandated by the governor, according to Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed.

Link to plan (This plan, published on May 28, 2021, is out of date and will be changed before school starts)

Vaccine event: Students ages 12 and older and their family members can get the Pfizer vaccine (for free, as at all vaccine sites) at Waveland Pharmacy (112 Auderer Blvd.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 and the subsequent Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Call 228-463-1055 to schedule an appointment.

Biloxi

Masks: As of July 13, masks are recommended for unvaccinated students and staff while inside school buildings. "The use of masks may change throughout the school year due to updated guidance or newly adopted executive orders," the plan notes.

Link to plan

Gulfport

Masks: Mask wearing is "encouraged, but not required." The district will follow executive orders regarding masks, and may require masks if an outbreak occurs at a school.

Link to plan

Hancock County

Masks: Students and staff will be required to wear masks if mandated by the state or federal governments.

Link to plan

Harrison

Masks: Masks and face coverings are optional, but will be required if mandated by the governor.

Link to plan

Jackson County

Masks: Not required, but the district "will follow all state and federal mandates and laws." Superintendent John Strycker wrote in a letter to families last week that "we feel that normalcy would not include requiring masks and vaccinations against COVID-19. We strongly believe that deciding to wear a mask or to take a COVID-19 vaccination is a personal choice. Therefore, wearing a mask and/or being vaccinated against COVID-19 at JCSD is optional but will not be required unless mandated by law." (Vaccination requirements are set at the state level, not by individual school districts, and no state in the country has so far mandated students get the COVID-19 vaccine.)

Link to plan

Long Beach

Masks: Not required unless mandated by the governor, the CDC or the Mississippi Department of Education.

Link to plan

Moss Point

Masks: According to its plan released in May, the district will require masks, but the document noted "the CDC Guidelines and recommendations will be followed if and when masks are not required for non-vaccinated individuals."

Link to plan

Ocean Springs

Masks will be optional for students and staff.

Link to plan

Pascagoula-Gautier

"Masks highly recommended for unvaccinated students and employees." Vaccines are also "highly recommended for ages 12 and up," and the district will not require vaccinated students to quarantine if they are exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Link to plan





Pass Christian

Masks: Face coverings may be required if case numbers rise at schools. Masks are currently optional but strongly recommended for unvaccinated staff and students.

Face coverings may be required if case numbers rise at schools. Masks are currently optional but strongly recommended for unvaccinated staff and students. The district has developed three phases with regard to COVID-19 cases and safety policies. Under Phase 1, masks are “strongly recommended” and unvaccinated close contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 can return to school for symptom monitoring. Under Phase 2, masks are strongly recommended and close contacts who are NOT vaccinated or who are NOT wearing a mask will be quarantined for 10 days from the last exposure. In Phase 3, masks will be required. The district is starting the school year in Phase 2.

Link to Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers discussing the plan

Link to plan

Vaccination event at D’Iberville High School

Memorial Hospital is offering the Pfizer vaccine at the D’Iberville High School Gymnasium (15625 Lamey Bridge Road) from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, July 30. Walkups are allowed but appointments are preferred. Schedule an appointment by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.