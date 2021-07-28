Education

Here are mask policies for all MS Coast school districts as COVID surges across state

Coast schools largely won’t require students or staff to wear masks this year.

Thanks to a mandate by Gov. Tate Reeves, masks were required for all last school year. But Reeves has said repeatedly that he has no intention of requiring masks again.

That counters CDC guidance that everyone, vaccinated or not, should wear masks in schools. Children under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine, and cases among kids nationally have jumped as the highly transmissible delta variant spreads.

On the Coast, most districts say they are planning to defer to the governor and will require masks only if mandated. But that could change as the school year proceeds.

Biloxi, Pascagoula-Gautier, and Pass Christian are all explicitly encouraging masks for unvaccinated students and staff.

Only Moss Point, under its plan released in May, will require masks at schools.

In Mississippi and on the Coast in particular, vaccination rates are much lower than they are nationally: 32% of Mississippians are fully vaccinated. In Harrison and Jackson Counties, just 30% and 28% of people are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 cases are surging in Mississippi and around the country. The new case figures reported by the state health department in recent days, like Wednesday’s 1,875 cases, are comparable to or higher than the daily figures the state was seeing last year just before school started.

In other states, districts have mandated masks on their own. Schools in Louisville, Kentucky and Atlanta, Georgia, among many others, have taken that approach in recent days.

Many districts are urging students and staff to get vaccinated and have held vaccination events on campus for district families, including kids 12 and older who are eligible for the vaccine. In a video message shared on Facebook on July 27, Pass Christian Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers said that more than 100 Pass Christian students and family members had been vaccinated at a school distribution events.

Here’s what each district is planning regarding masks:

Bay St. Louis-Waveland

Biloxi

Gulfport

Hancock County

Harrison

Jackson County

Long Beach

Moss Point

Ocean Springs

Pascagoula-Gautier

Pass Christian

Vaccination event at D’Iberville High School

Memorial Hospital is offering the Pfizer vaccine at the D’Iberville High School Gymnasium (15625 Lamey Bridge Road) from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, July 30. Walkups are allowed but appointments are preferred. Schedule an appointment by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at (228) 867-5000 from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

