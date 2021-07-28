MS has its largest single-day report of COVID cases in 6 months. ‘Delta is different.’

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced its largest single-day report of new cases of COVID-19 in six months on Wednesday.

The state health department reported 1,875 cases, marking the fifth consecutive report of over 1,000 new cases from the state. There were also six new deaths reported.

The report of new cases is the largest since Jan. 29, when 2,186 were reported.

A total of 410 new cases were reported in South Mississippi’s six counties on Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed cases of the coronavirus continues to climb. As of July 26, there were 653 — an increase of 150 over four days.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Health Officer, says that nearly all new cases are the delta variant, which is much more contagious than the other versions of COVID-19.

“Delta is different,” Dobbs said in a tweet Wednesday morning. “Ninety-five percent of new cases (are) still in unvaccinated in MS, but spilling over to some vaccinated, especially older and immune compromised.”

Dobbs also says that more younger people are becoming more severely ill because of the COVID-19. He said Tuesday that 17 percent of the state’s COVID hospitalizations are in the ages ages 40-49.

The CDC on Tuesday recommended that all vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks indoors in public settings.

Upcoming vaccine events

Memorial Hospital at Gulfport on Friday is hosting two vaccine events where Pfizer doses will be offered, which are available to children 12 and up as well as adults.

Anyone 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Masks are required in the building.

Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments preferred by calling 228-867-5000 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

D’Iberville High School Gymnasium (15625 Lamey Bridge Road) 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church (1541 20th Street, Gulfport) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.