Biloxi schools superintendent announces retirement

Biloxi School District Superintendent Arthur McMillan

The superintendent of Biloxi Public Schools has decided to retire after eight years.

Arthur McMillan handed in his letter of notice on Tuesday, saying the effective date of retirement is Friday, May 31.

“My decision to retire is being driven by my need to take care of my mother,” he said in the letter. “Of all my siblings, I’m the one with the best ability and opportunity to care for our mother at this time.”

McMillan said he is proud to have helped the district continue to rebuild after Hurricane Katrina, and that his administration was able to bring the district’s finances out of the red and grow enrollment to pre-Katrina levels.

The Newton native was superintendent at the Enterprise School District for 10 years before coming to Biloxi, and before that he worked as a teacher, administrator and basketball coach. He replaced Paul Tisdale, who retired and is now a Biloxi councilman for Ward 5.