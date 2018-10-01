Student as center of USA noose controversy has racist past, report says

A student who admitted to hanging two nooses from a tree on the campus of the University of South Alabama has made racist and inflammatory remarks on his social media accounts.
Al.com reports that Reagan Barr, 22, who was studying botany at USA, has been suspended after admitting to hanging the nooses from a campus tree.
The incident happened Tuesday night. The following day, USA President Troy Waldrop issued a statement condemning the activity.
Fox10 out of Mobile reports that school officials initially denied the presence of the nooses. The Tuscaloosa News via AP reported that school officials said the nooses were placed because it is getting close to Halloween.
According to AL.com, Barr said he has a form of autism and was also known as the Confederate-Cowboy on Twitter where he made a series of racist, homophobic and otherwise inflammatory comments. Barr’s social media presence has since been scrubbed.
The report says Barr has been suspended and is banned from being on school property.
Barr reportedly admitted to the deed during a class and was videoed by a fellow student, who later posted it to social media.
Comments