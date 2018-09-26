College dining hall sent ‘offensive’ tweet after noose found on campus, South Alabama says

The cafeteria at the University of South Alabama in Mobile was in hot water with the college after a controversial tweet was posted after a picture of a noose hanging from a tree on campus had been circulating.
The tweet came from the USA Dining Twitter account. The Twitter account is managed by an employee of Aramark, the campus food service vendor, according to a statement from USA officials.
The picture of the noose, taken Tuesday night, was sent anonymously to NBC 15, according to the TV station.
The tweet from USA Dining appeared Wednesday morning with a ghost emoji. It said: “The rope outside of the caf last night was just a sign that our food is KILLER! Come get some fried chicken and tell us any different!”
The tweet has been deleted but is being circulated on social media.
University officials issued a statement after the tweet was deleted and confirmed an Aramark employee is the administrator of the Twitter account.
“The University deeply regrets this offensive posting, and immediately contacted Aramark management to address the situation with the employee in question. The offensive posting has been removed.”
Campus police had received a tip Tuesday night that a noose and a bicycle were hanging from a tree in front of the dining hall. They saw a bicycle hanging on a tree limb and a rope that was not tied into a noose, NBC 15 reports.
The rope had been used to hold up a banner that was no longer there. The bicycle had not been reported stolen, so police placed in in a nearby bike rack, the TV station says.
The Mobile County NAACP issued a statement published by NBC 15.
In it, the NAACP raised the issue of lynchings. The statement, in part, said: “The last lynching in the United States happened right here in the city of Mobile. It was the lynching of Michael Donald by the Ku Klux Klan in 1981.
“We as the South Alabama NAACP will not let this subject go until the full investigation is completed and an official statement is released by the college.”
The Student Government Association and the USA Black Student Union also denounced the acts on Twitter.
Aramark, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has five locations in Mississippi, including ones in Biloxi and Pascagoula, its website shows.
