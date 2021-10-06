Cruisin' the Coast

Watch the flame-throwing competition light up the night at Cruisin’ The Coast 2021

Gulfport

As the sun set on the third day of the 25th Cruisin’ The Coast, eager crowds gathered near the beach for some pyrotechnics.

The flame-throwing competition returned Tuesday after being canceled last year for the pandemic.

This year, the parking lot by Island View Casino’s parking garage filled with Cruisers and spectators eager for a show.

20211005_flamethrowing005.jpg
Crowds gather to watch the flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20211005_flamethrowing016.jpg
Crowds gather to watch the flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20211005_flamethrowing002.jpg
Classic cars fill the parking lot at Island View Casino in Gulfport for a flame throwing event during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20211005_flamethrowing015.jpg
Fans cheer during the flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com
20211005_flamethrowing014.jpg
Mike “Grumpy” Chrostowski’s 1941 Dodge WF-31 emits a huge flame during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20211005_flamethrowing012.jpg
JR McMurray watches as his 1969 Ford N600 produces two large columns of flame during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20211005_flamethrowing013.jpg
Jason Hamilton’s 1962 Mercury Monterey shoots flames of the tailpipes onto the ground during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20211005_flamethrowing011.jpg
Cody McDaniel watches flames shoot out of his Jeep DJ5 during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20211005_flamethrowing010.jpg
Harlyn Mallett watches flames shoot out of his 1979 Jeep Postal during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20211005_flamethrowing007.jpg
JR McMurray’s 1969 Ford N600 produces flames during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20211005_flamethrowing009.jpg
Ricky Bobby watches flames shoot out of his 1958 Chevy Apache during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20211005_flamethrowing006.jpg
Crowds gather to watch the flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

20211005_flamethrowing003.jpg
Classic cars fill the parking lot at Island View Casino in Gulfport for a flame throwing event during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 1:51 PM.

