Watch the flame-throwing competition light up the night at Cruisin’ The Coast 2021

As the sun set on the third day of the 25th Cruisin’ The Coast, eager crowds gathered near the beach for some pyrotechnics.

The flame-throwing competition returned Tuesday after being canceled last year for the pandemic.

This year, the parking lot by Island View Casino’s parking garage filled with Cruisers and spectators eager for a show.

Crowds gather to watch the flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Classic cars fill the parking lot at Island View Casino in Gulfport for a flame throwing event during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Fans cheer during the flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Mike “Grumpy” Chrostowski’s 1941 Dodge WF-31 emits a huge flame during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

JR McMurray watches as his 1969 Ford N600 produces two large columns of flame during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Jason Hamilton’s 1962 Mercury Monterey shoots flames of the tailpipes onto the ground during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Cody McDaniel watches flames shoot out of his Jeep DJ5 during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Harlyn Mallett watches flames shoot out of his 1979 Jeep Postal during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

JR McMurray’s 1969 Ford N600 produces flames during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Ricky Bobby watches flames shoot out of his 1958 Chevy Apache during a flame throwing competition, where drivers compete to see which car can produce the biggest flames, at Island View Casino in Gulfport during Cruisin’ The Coast on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

