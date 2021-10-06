Watch the flame-throwing competition light up the night at Cruisin’ The Coast 2021

Gulfport
As the sun set on the third day of the 25th Cruisin’ The Coast, eager crowds gathered near the beach for some pyrotechnics.
The flame-throwing competition returned Tuesday after being canceled last year for the pandemic.
This year, the parking lot by Island View Casino’s parking garage filled with Cruisers and spectators eager for a show.
This story was originally published October 6, 2021 1:51 PM.
