Cruisin’ The Coast’s 25th year is off to a big start. Take a look at the photos so far

Cruisers line up on Highway 90 as they make their way into Centennial Plaza for registration for Cruisin’ The Coast in Gulfport on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. hruhoff@sunherald.com

The weather has been finicky, but the crowds have not been deterred for the kick off of the 25th Cruisin’ The Coast.

Thousands turned out to Gulfport’s two-day View the Cruise on and to Centennial Plaza to start the week despite off-and-on rain all weekend.

Rain chances continue through most of the week, but the National Weather Service forecast shows it should dry out for Friday and Saturday, typically the most well-attended days for participants and spectators.

On Monday, Cruisers lined up along U.S. 90 to complete their registration at Centennial Plaza, which continues Tuesday.

Classic cars parked along the street during View the Cruise, one of the first events of Cruisin’ the Coast, on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rat Rod, a car covered in 28 plastic rats as well as various skulls and a toilet, during View the Cruise on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Gary Sellers, of Tioga, Louisiana, created the car, slowly adding items over the last four years. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Eric Knight and his dog Cody sit in his classic car during View the Cruise in downtown Gulfport on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Visitors attend View the Cruise in downtown Gulfport on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

A car gets stuck in the mud as rain pours down on Centennial Plaza during Cruisin’ the Coast in Gulfport on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

A palm tree reflects in the windshield of a classic car during View the Cruise on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Cars leave Centennial Plaza as it pours during registration for Cruisin’ The Coast on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

A couple wears matching Corvette themed outfits during View the Cruise in downtown Gulfport on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Conner Huguet, 12, plays games on his phone as he sits inside his aunt’s 1983 Monte Carlo during View the Cruise on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

A clear plastic cover protects a car from the rain during Cruisin’ The Coast on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

View the Cruise attendees peer into a car outfitted with plastic rat skeletons and stickers on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Danielle Capo, right, dances with her friends and children during View the Cruise on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Danielle brought her husband’s yellow El Camino to the car show after purchasing it back from a friend they had sold it to 13 years ago on Friday. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Visitors look at collector cars during View the Cruise on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

A classic car parked in front of the Hatten Building in downtown Gulfport during View the Cruise on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

A dragon perches on top of a Game of Thrones themed car during View the Cruise in downtown Gulfport on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Dave Cardillo helps his daughter Samantha Cardillo, 7, out of a Mystery Machine look alike during View the Cruise in downtown Gulfport on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Cardillo said he and his daughter have seen all the Scooby Doo movies and shows. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Cones section off cruisers from the rest of traffic on Highway 90 as cars start arriving to Centennial Plaza in Gulfport for Cruisin’ The Coast on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Pedestrians and classic cars pass over Highway 49 during View the Cruise in downtown Gulfport on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Onlookers with umbrellas watch cars pass by during Cruisin’ The Coast at Centennial Plaza in Gulfport on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com

Roxie, center, and Pat, right, who only wanted to be identified by their first names, dance during View the Cruise, one of the first events of Cruisin’ the Coast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Hannah Ruhoff hruhoff@sunherald.com