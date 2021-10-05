Rat rod, muscle car or classic? Tell us your favorite Cruisin’ The Coast rides

A classic car parked in front of the Hatten Building in downtown Gulfport during View the Cruise on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. hruhoff@sunherald.com

Get in, loser. We’re going to look at classic cars. Or whatever Regina George said.

Cruisin’ The Coast is here, with thousands of antique cars lining U.S. 90 across South Mississippi.

Residents and visitors alike who have a love for hot rods, muscle cars, antiques, vans, dune buggies and more have tons of chances to check out their favorite rides, as there are events all week in almost every Coast city.

But we want to hear from you. What type of Cruisin’ vehicle is your favorite? Are you a Ford or Chevy person, or are you into something else?

Take our quick survey below to tell us about your favorite cars, and check out photos from Cruisin’ The Coast so far. If you can’t see the survey, click here.

