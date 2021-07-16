Cruisin’ The Coast 2021: Everything to know about the 25th event on MS Gulf Coast

The 25th anniversary year of Cruisin’ The Coast promises more entertainment, the return of favorite events and KISS.

The flame throwing competition at Island View Casino, suspended last year during COVID-19, is returning. So is the burnout event in Pass Christian.

More music is scheduled at every venue. More prize money will be awarded to cruisers who venture to every venue.

A free concert with anniversary cake and fireworks will salute the 25th year.

The Make-A-Wish car is a silver beauty named “Belle.” The 1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible already has been to Cruisin’ The Coast in 2017 with Street Rodder Road Tour and her builder, Chris Sondles, also is coming with a group from the American Tri-Five Association.

It was 1996 when a group of casino executives and tourism leaders decided a car show patterned off Hot August Nights in Reno, Nevada, would be the best bet to extend the tourism season on the Coast. It brings people from across the country to South Mississippi the first week of October, when the weather often is among the best of the year.

The first event, four days long and with only a handful of venues and events, almost was the last.

“It is hard to believe that what started in 1996 with only 374 vehicles, mostly from the Gulf South, has blossomed 25 years later into America’s Largest Block Party,” said Woody Bailey, executive director.

“We have endured hurricanes, tropical storms, economic depressions, pandemics, locations changes and more,” he said.

This year Cruisin’ runs eight days from Oct. 3-10 across 11 cities and three counties, and covering a 40-mile stretch as the epitome of “One Coast.”

Cruisin’ registrations ‘awesome’

Early registration continues until midnight on Aug. 15, and Bailey said, “Registrations are awesome.”

Normally at this point, the number of registered vehicles is a couple of hundred ahead of last year, he said.

Now they are more than 700 ahead, with more than 5,000 vehicles registered from 45 states and Canada.

“Those are great numbers,” he said, and most impressive for a 25-year-old event is 700 of them are coming for the first time this year..

“They’ll go back and tell their friends and bring them next year,” he said.

New events for Cruisin’ 2021

New events this anniversary year are:

▪ During Fantastic Friday, the closing music acts at all seven block parties will be in celebration mode, Bailey said.

▪ Super Saturday at Hollywood Casino Bay St. Louis brings a free concert with The Legends of Motown, a 14-member cast of singers and musicians, along with free anniversary cake and fireworks

▪ While the registered vehicles this year must be 1989 models or older, Mississippi Power will bring Tesla models and other electric-powered cars to Edgewater Mall for people to admire and even drive on Tuesday and Wednesday. Register to drive one at mp.electriccarguestdrive.com.

▪ Every year, the cruisers who get their registration stamped at all the venues are entered into a drawing for $20,000 cash. “This year it’s going to be $25,000,” Bailey said, with 10 more drawings of $500 each.

▪ Vicari Auction will run an extra day this year with memorabilia being auctioned the first day.

▪ The 25th anniversary logo will grace the annual CTC T-shirt. Usually white, it’s silver (or maybe gray) this year. A video of the past 24 years is being compiled and along with the annual poster will be a special 25th anniversary poster depicting the posters from all 25 years.

The daily highlights

Sunday, Oct. 3

View the Cruise, downtown Gulfport

Cruise-In, Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport

Cruisin’ Through the Decades, Gautier

Monday, Oct. 4

Long Beach Parade

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Salute to Our Veterans, Cruise Central, Gulfport

Cruisin’ The River City, Moss Point

Margaritaville Cruise-In, Biloxi

Flame Throwing competition at Island View Casino, Gulfport

Kiss “End of the Road World Tour” at Coast Coliseum, Biloxi

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Biloxi Block Party, downtown Biloxi

Diamondhead Blessings of the Classic

Thursday, Oct. 14

Beach Boys perform Thursday and Friday at Beau Rivage Resort and Casino, Biloxi

Burn ‘em Up in the Pass on Second Street, Pass Christian

Friday, Oct 15

Fantastic Friday with more music acts

Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party

Pass in the Night, Pass Christian

Saturday, Oct. 16

25th anniversary Fly-By. Aircraft will fly just offshore along U.S. 90 from Ocean Springs to Bay St. Louis

Super Saturday at Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast in Bay St. Louis with The Legends of Motown, cake and fireworks

Sunday, Oct. 17

Make-A-Wish car raffle

Winners of the cash drawings