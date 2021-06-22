Drone light show, fireworks coming to aquarium to kick off Cruisin’ 2021 in Gulfport

After drones dance in the sky at the summer Olympics in Tokyo, the Mississippi Gulf Coast is getting its first-ever drone light display in October.

The Mississippi Aquarium announced at a press conference Tuesday that a drone light show with fireworks will kick off a weekend of public events in downtown Gulfport at the start of Cruisin’ The Coast 2021.

About 500 drones will light the sky at Jones Park, creating shapes inspired by marine life to a musical soundtrack, with a finale of fireworks.

It will happen Friday, Oct. 1, before Cruisin’ The Coast from Oct. 3-10.

The event is called Sea of Stars and will coincide with the annual aquarium fundraiser, which this year will be a private party and viewing area for the light show.

For the public, there will be dozens of food trucks and live music near the aquarium.

The City of Gulfport, Gulfport Chamber of Commerce and Hancock Whitney Bank are partnering to bring the weekend of family-friendly events to downtown that weekend.

