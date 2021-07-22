Ex-Moss Point mayor headed to prison after he obstructed justice in fraud scheme in Texas

Former Moss Point Mayor Mario King begged for mercy, but a judge dismissed those pleas and sentenced him to serve two years and six months in prison for fraud.

Judge Sul Ozerden noted the embattled mayor had obstructed justice in a mortgage fraud scheme in Texas after he pleaded guilty conspiracy to commit fraud in South Mississippi.

The judge also said King’s scheme in Texas seemed to mirror the type of scheme he devised in Mississippi.

In addition to prison time, the judge fined King $8,000 and ordered him and his wife, Natasha, to pay a total of $6,937 in restitution.

Natasha King received a sentence of probation, and her attorney, Cameron McCormick, described her as a follower who would not be in the position of being having a felony record had it not been for her husband’s actions.

Ozerden agreed Natasha likely wouldn’t have ended up facing a felony offense had she not been participated in her husband’s actions.

A ‘breech of the public trust’

The judge called the couple’s actions a “serious offense” that was a “breech of the public trust.”

Both husband and wife had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud in February. As part of that plea, they admitted using donations raised for mental health services at schools for Moss Point on personal items, such as down payments on a Volvo and Cadillac and to pay in full for a pedigreed dog for the family.

In exchange for their pleas, prosecutors agreed to drop 13 wire fraud charges filed in the 14-count indictment. Mario King also had to resign, effective immediately.

The day before both had been set for sentencing in June, the couple’s attorneys asked for a delay due to allegations in a pre-sentence investigative report alleging King had committed mortgage fraud in Texas.

Because attorneys Calvin Taylor and Tyler Cox felt that allegation would impact sentencing, they asked for the sentencing to be moved to another date, set for Thursday in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

After his guilty plea in February, Mario had to step down as mayor, effective immediately.

According to testimony Thursday, Mario King then set up a business by the name of Remedy Health Care LLC and claimed he made over $6,000 a month in a managerial position there, thought he had never received that salary or worked in that position.

The judge called the scheme to obtain a home loan of over $300,000 in Texas similar to what the couple had done when they set up a company and funneled donations for their own personal use.

Donations used for personal items for mayor, wife,

The couple admitted to committing the fraud at different times from late 2018 or early 2019 to May 2019.

The crimes occurred when the couple used some donations to cover the costs the Mayor’s Gala, an event promoted as a fundraiser, but the couple used some of the cash donations to pay for personal expenses.

As part of the scheme to defraud the government, the couple moved some of the money donations into a bank account Natasha opened in the name of the couple’s personal business, Rejuvenate LLC.

The wire fraud charges referred to donations the couple transferred from PayPal to the Rejuvenate account, plus withdrawals from the account for personal expenses.

Becoming Moss Point’s mayor

At the age of 30, Mario King, a Democrat, was elected as mayor of Moss Point in June 2017. He had announced prior to entered his guilty plea that he did not plan to run for a second term.

The plea agreement in federal case prevented him from doing so.

During his years as mayor, King’s tenure was marked by controversy, including an arrest for a domestic violence charge involving his wife, though the case was dismissed when Natasha refused to testify against her husband.

Federal prosecutors had identified up to 25 victims of the fraud, including the Moss Point School District.

Many of the victims told investigators they never would not have made any donations had they known the money would be used for something other than the intended purpose.

The Mississippi State Auditor’s Office and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Meynardie prosecuted the case.

