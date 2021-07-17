Crime

Motorcycle driver who died in Jackson County incident identified, coroner says

A Florida man has been identified as the driver of a motorcycle who crashed after he hit a dog then was run over by another vehicle in Vancleave.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. said James Bullock, 52, died of blunt force trauma to the body. Lynd didn’t know the city in Florida where Bullock lived.

Bullock was headed westbound on Jim Ramsey Road on Wednesday night when he hit a dog in the road and his motorcycle went down, leaving him on the shoulder of the eastbound lane.

He died after being run over by another vehicle.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell had shared details about the crash after it happened.

Bullock’s fatal injuries occurred after a Toyota SUV hit two other dogs and then him while he was still laying on the road, according to an investigation by the sheriff’s department.

All of the dogs involved in the incident also died.

No charges have been filed, and the incident remains under investigation.

