Motorcyclist who crashed after hitting dog is then run over by SUV, MS Coast sheriff says

The driver of a motorcycle crashed after hitting a dog, then died after being run over by another vehicle in Vancleave on Wednesday night, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a news release.

The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Jim Ramsey Road when he hit a dog in the road and his motorcycle went down on the shoulder of the eastbound lane, Ezell said.

While the man was laying in the westbound lane, a Toyota SUV hit two other dogs and then the man, according to an investigation by the sheriff’s department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, died on the scene. All dogs involved in the incident also died.

No charges have been filed and the incident remains under investigation.