Gulfport sees 2nd shooting in 24 hours. One man taken to hospital with gunshot wounds

Gulfport police are investigating a shooting Thursday at 41st Street and Searle Avenue that left a man critically injured, Gulfport police Sgt. Jason Ducre’ said.

The shooting is the second to occur in the past 24 hours.

Gulfport police responded to the scene of Thursday’s shooting after getting a call at 10:08 a.m.

When officers arrived, Ducre’ said, they found a man on the ground outside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken from the scene to the hospital, he said.

A woman whose car was parked behind the shooting victim’s vehicle is being questioned in the shooting. She was not in her car when police got there, Ducre’ said, but police found her and she’s detained pending further investigation.

On Wednesday, Gulfport police arrested Terrance Cortney Hayes Jr., 18, on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Raheem Omar Ramsey, 26.

That shooting occurred after the two men reportedly got into an argument, and Hayes pulled out a semi-automatic weapon and started shooting, police said.

Ramsey died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds. That shooting happened in the parking lot of a restaurant on Courthouse Road.

