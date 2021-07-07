Teen arrested after man shot with ‘assault rifle’ at Courthouse Road restaurant, police say

Gulfport police have arrested an 18-year-old on a charge of first degree murder after a man was shot multiple times outside of a restaurant on Courthouse Road.

Raheem Omar Ramsey, 26, died at the scene after being shot with an “assault rifle,” police Sgt. Jason Ducre’ said in a press release.

Terrence Cortney Dwight Hayes Jr. is being held on a $2 million bond.

Detectives said Hayes and Ramsey had gotten into a verbal fight as Ramsey was leaving the parking lot in his vehicle. Hayes fired an assault rifle, hitting the 26-year-old multiple times.

Police responded to a 1:30 p.m. call about shots fired on Courthouse Road. Officers found a 26-year-old man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, Ducre’ said in the release.

Police said earlier they had detained the three people for questioning.

Officers cleared the north side of parking lot at the restaurant after getting to the scene.

To report information, call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959.