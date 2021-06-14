Suspect surrenders after fatal shooting at Gulfport auto parts store, attorney says

A Gulfport man accused in the shooting death of a man after an argument outside an auto parts store in Orange Grove surrendered Monday night, police said.

Demonte Levell Williams, of Gulfport, is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the killing of Brent Mandel Jones Jr., 27, of Gulfport.

Williams’ bond has been set at $1 million, his attorney Michael Crosby said.

Gulfport police began investigating after responding to a call shortly before 9 a.m. about a man, since identified as Jones, shot to death in the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Dedeaux Road.

Jones died of multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s side seat of his white SUV. An autopsy is pending, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said.

Gulfport Deputy Chief Craig Peterson told the Sun Herald the shooting happened after Williams and Jones got into an argument outside the store. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. Monday.

The two men knew one another, police said.

Williams’ attorney said Monday night that his client was acting in self defense.

To report information, call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.