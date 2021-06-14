Gulfport police investigating homicide of man in business parking lot, coroner says

Gulfport police are investigating a homicide following the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store.

In a tweet sent out at 9 a.m. Monday morning, Gulfport police confirmed the agency was investigating a shooting in the 15000 block of Dedeaux Road.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed he got a call to head to the scene shortly thereafter because one man had died in the shooting in business parking lot.

