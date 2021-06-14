Crime

Gulfport police investigating homicide of man in business parking lot, coroner says

Gulfport police are investigating a homicide following the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store.

In a tweet sent out at 9 a.m. Monday morning, Gulfport police confirmed the agency was investigating a shooting in the 15000 block of Dedeaux Road.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed he got a call to head to the scene shortly thereafter because one man had died in the shooting in business parking lot.

Check back with sunherald.com for more updates to this story.

Profile Image of Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker is an investigative reporter whose search for truth exposed corrupt sheriffs, a police chief and various jailers and led to the first prosecution of a federal hate crime for the murder of a transgendered person. She worked on the Sun Herald’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hurricane Katrina team. When she pursues a big story, she is relentless.
