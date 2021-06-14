Crime
Gulfport police investigating homicide of man in business parking lot, coroner says
Gulfport police are investigating a homicide following the shooting death of a man in the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store.
In a tweet sent out at 9 a.m. Monday morning, Gulfport police confirmed the agency was investigating a shooting in the 15000 block of Dedeaux Road.
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed he got a call to head to the scene shortly thereafter because one man had died in the shooting in business parking lot.
Check back with sunherald.com for more updates to this story.
Comments