Armed suspect found dead inside mother’s home during standoff, Biloxi police say

Biloxi police found a shooting suspect dead inside of his mother’s house after a nearly 24-hour standoff with law enforcement officers, Capt. Brian Dykes said in a press release.

John Anthony Little, 54, had barricaded himself inside of the home on Strangi Avenue around 5 p.m. Wednesday after police say he shot someone, kidnapped a woman, and later was spotted by officers walking down Division Street with a pistol to his head.

Dykes told the Sun Herald officers would wait as long as it took for Little to exit the home peacefully, but at 2 p.m. Thursday, officers became worried for Little’s well-being after not being seen or heard from.

Officers tried different strategies outside of the house for Little to show signs of movement.

After no response, officers entered through a window at approximately 3:30 p.m. and found Little in the back of the house, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Dykes said in the release.

American Medical Response responded to the scene where they pronounced Little dead.

After investigation, officers also observed the entrances of the house had been barricaded.

No officers fired a weapon during the standoff.

Anyone with more information should contact Biloxi Police Department at 228-932-0641 or anonymously call Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.