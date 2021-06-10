Shooting suspect barricades himself inside Biloxi home, fires shots toward police

Law enforcement set up operations on Strangi Avenue in Biloxi during a more than 18-hour standoff with a shooting suspect barricaded inside a home on Thursday, June 10, 2021. fquyyumi@sunherald.com

Biloxi police and assisting agencies are in a standoff with an armed man, who has been barricaded inside his mother’s house on Strangi Avenue since late Wednesday afternoon.

Division Street is blocked off from Holley Street to Penny Avenue.

John A. Little, 54, is facing arrest on charges of aggravated assault, kidnapping, aggravated assault on a police officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say Little shot a man who was in his apartment Wednesday afternoon, then forced a woman to drive him to Pass Road and Rodenberg Avenue.

Responding to a 911 call about the shooting, police could not locate Little on Rodenberg Avenue, Capt. Brian Dykes said. He said the man who was shot in the shoulder was taken to Merit Health for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Dykes said police officers located Little a couple of hours after the shooting. Little was walking along Division Street with a pistol pointed at his head, Dykes said.

Little failed to heed calls to stop.

Instead, he walked to his mother’s house on Strangi Avenue. She was on the phone with police, who told her to get out. She fled through the back door and Little barricaded himself inside.

During the standoff, Dykes said, Little has twice fired multiple shots in the direction of the law enforcement officers outside.

“We keep telling him to come out,” Dykes said. “He keeps saying he’s going to come out, but he just never does.”

Dykes said police will release updated information at 3 p.m.. Thursday. He said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted Biloxi officers overnight at the standoff and Gulfport was assisting Thursday.