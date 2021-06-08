Crime

$7,500 reward offered for tips about Walmart fires in Biloxi, Gulfport and Mobile

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is offering a monetary reward for arrests of individuals involved in a string of arsons at Walmart stores in Alabama and Mississippi.

Up to $7,500 is being offered for a tip that leads to an arrest.

The Walmart arsons are:

Both federal and local law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation.

To be eligible for a reward, an individual can anonymously contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or the app P3 Tips.

  Comments  
