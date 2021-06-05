Fire at another Coast Walmart may be arson, and police have descriptions of suspects

Arson is suspected in another fire at a Walmart Supercenter on the Coast, this time at the store on C.T. Switzer Road in Biloxi, a police press release said.

Police responded to a call about the fire at 9:31 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect as a white female in a mask with a white hat, dark-colored sweatshirt, dark pants, and white athletic shoes.

The woman is accused of setting fire to a box of copy paper in the electronics department.

When she left the store, she headed east on foot toward Walmart Lane, police said, and may have gotten into a waiting car.

Biloxi police said the man who was with the suspect also was white and wore a tan hat, dark T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.

Arson also is suspected in two other fires at the Walmart Supercenter on U.S. 49 in Gulfport on Friday afternoon, Gulfport Fire Chief Mike Beyerstedt said.

The Gulfport stores evacuated shoppers and employees during the fires. No injuries were reported.

In the past week, other fires were set at two Walmarts in Mobile, Alabama, along with additional fires reported at other stores across the country.

To report information on the fire Friday night, call Biloxi police at 228-435-6112 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.