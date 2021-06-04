Second vehicle spotted in hit-and-run that killed 2 on motorcycle, Gulfport police say

Gulfport police have discovered a second vehicle was involved in a hit and run that left two people dead in the road in Gulfport after their motorcycle apparently was hit from behind and they were dragged along the road.

Detectives determined a dark colored SUV with dark rims also was at the scene and police said it has recent heavy front-end damage, spokesman Sgt. Jason DuCré said in a press release.

Police continue to look for a 2019 to 2021 Ram 1500 pickup truck, previously identified as being on the scene at 1 a.m. May 29 on Lorraine Road.

The victims were identified as Jason Stone and Cassie Bowman, who died at the scene.

The pair were found in the northbound land of Lorraine Road and the motorcycle farther north, police said, suggesting the motorcycle was struck just before the intersection of Lorraine Road and Intraplex Parkway. The motorcycle was dragged northbound on Lorraine Road, along with the two victims, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.