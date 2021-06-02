Police searching for truck after man, woman on motorcycle die in Gulfport hit and run

Gulfport police are searching for a Dodge truck and the person driving it after two people died in a hit-and-run wreck on Lorraine Road.

Police found the two victims, identified as Jason Stone and Cassie Bowman, dead in the northbound lane of Lorraine Road near Intraplex Parkway on Saturday night.

The pair were believed to have been hit from behind by a Dodge Ram truck, police said in the release. The motorcycle, Stone and Bowman were found on the roadway. The victims were pronounced dead on scene, according to police.

Police are looking for 2019-2021 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, according to the release.

Anyone with information on the hit and run incident is asked to call Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or anonymously call MS Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.