NAACP demands video of baby’s killing during police shootout I-10 in Mississippi

The NAACP is calling on authorities to release all reports and camera footage of the shooting of an infant boy from Louisiana caught in the crossfire of a police shootout.

The baby died a day after the May 3 shooting that followed a vehicle pursuit that ended on the interstate in Harrison County.

“It is important that local authorities proactively work to increase transparency and grow public trust,” the Biloxi NAACP said in a release.

“This tragedy sheds light on issues with policing locally, and nationally,” the NAACP said. “As a part of the NAACP’s mission, the local organization remains unapologetically dedicated to fighting for a fair and equitable justice system.”

Coroner Brian Switzer said the baby died of a single gunshot wound. The results of a forensic test on the bullet is pending to determine whether the infant was struck by a bullet from law enforcement or from his father’s gun.

The baby was shot while he was in a car with double homicide suspect, Eric Derrell Smith, during a police chase on Interstate 10.

Smith is suspected of killing his girlfriend and nephew in Baton Rouge before being spotted on the interstate in Mississippi.

The Sun Herald is not identifying the infant boy because the coroner said the family asked that it not be released for privacy reasons.

Officers used spike strips in Harrison County to disable the Smith’s car, but Smith kept driving at a slow speed. His car later got stuck in the median, Biloxi Police Chief John Miller told the Sun Herald.

A shootout followed after police said Smith shot at the officers and they returned fire. A video of the shooting shows that law enforcement officials fired over 20 rounds.

Officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Gulfport police took part in the shooting.

Biloxi police are conducting an independent investigation.