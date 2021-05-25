Coast bank employee admits to embezzling nearly $30,000 in just over a month

A former employee of Merchants & Marine Bank who embezzled nearly $30,000 in a little over a month has been sentenced to probation.

Katelyn Elizabeth Harwell, 30, of St. Martin, pleaded guilty in May to a felony charge of embezzlement. She had access to the money because her employment at the bank.

Judge Robert Krebs followed the recommendation of the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office and sentenced Harwell to five years non-adjudicated probation.

If she completes her probation without violating the condition of her supervision under the Mississippi Department of Corrections, she will not have a felony record.

Harwell had no prior criminal history before her arrest in the embezzlement case.

In addition, Krebs ordered Harwell to pay Merchants & Marine Bank $29,450 in restitution for the money she embezzled.

If Harwell fails to meet the conditions of her probation, she could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years and fines of up to $25,00, or both.

A Jackson County grand jury indicted Harwell in August 2019.

The crime occurred at different times from April 7, 2019, and May 15, 2019.

Harwell worked at the Merchants & Marine bank branch on North Washington Avenue in the St. Martin community.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.