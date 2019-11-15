Employee accused of embezzling more than $25,000 in 1 month from St. Martin bank

A former employee of Merchants & Marine Bank has been indicted on a felony charge of embezzlement.

Katelyn Elizabeth Harwell, 28, is accused of embezzling $25,000 or more from the bank over a little more than a one-month period, beginning April 7 and ending May 15.

Harwell, who has D’Iberville mailing address, had access to to funds because of her employment at the bank branch on North Washington Avenue in Jackson County’s St. Martin community, according to Jackson County authorities.

In November, Harwell pleaded not guilty.

Judge Robert Krebs has set a tentative trial date of Jan. 14.

Harwell is free on a $2,500 bond.

If convicted, she is facing a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a $25,000 fine or both.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.