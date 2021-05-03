Murder suspect dead after I-10 chase across Coast, police say. A baby was in his car.

Law enforcement had all eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 closed at the U.S. 49 exit on Monday afternoon, May 3, 2021, during a police pursuit. Mississippi Department of Transportation

A double murder suspect from Louisiana is dead following a multi-agency vehicle pursuit that began in Louisiana and ended in Harrison County, officials confirmed Monday.

Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said authorities are trying to determine whether the suspect, identified as Eric Derell Smith, shot himself or was hit by gunfire from police.

A 4-month-old child in the car with Smith at the time sustained injuries. The boy, Miller said, is at Merit Health in Biloxi in stable condition.

Smith is a suspect in double murder near Baker in rural East Baton Rouge Parish, early Monday morning.

Biloxi police are handling the investigation because the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Gulfport police and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office took part in the chase.

The pursuit began in Louisiana and ended on Interstate 10 just west of the Woolmarket exit in Harrison County. Both lanes of I-10 eastbound are shut down from the Cowan-Lorraine exit. Authorities are expecting two hours of traffic delays.

Coroner Brian Switzer got to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect’s vehicle, a blue sedan, ended up in the interstate median after the suspect attempted to cross it to get onto I-10 westbound.

Miller said the investigation is continuing.