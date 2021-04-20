Gulfport police investigating double homicide

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gulfport police are investigating a double homicide, the department announced Tuesday night.

Both of the victims in the incident are men, Detective Jason Ducre told the Sun Herald.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Loposser Avenue and Layton Drive, police said in a statement. The area is just off East Pass Road near Salvage World.

Gulfport police first received a call reporting the shootings at 5:23 p.m., Ducre said.

This is a breaking news story. The Sun Herald will report more details as they come available.