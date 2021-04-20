Body found in burning truck is being investigated as a homicide, Gulfport police say

A Gulfport family is in mourning after their loved one was found dead inside a burning vehicle near Three Rivers Elementary in the early-morning hours Sunday.

The family of the 64-year-old father of seven said police came to his home where his grandchildren live with him to inform the family that he was believed to the person found burned inside a vehicle around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Gulfport police did not immediately release information on the body being found Sunday. Instead, they released information Tuesday.

An autopsy performed Tuesday confirmed the identity of the deceased and determined that the man had been the victim of a homicide.

The Sun Herald is not identifying the deceased pending notification of next of kin through the Harrison County coroner’s office. The Sun Herald spoke to a relative of the deceased.

To report information, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-878-5959 or anonymously call Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.