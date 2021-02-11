Gulfport police fatally shoot suspect after domestic dispute call, police say

stock photo Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gulfport police shot and killed a person after responding to a domestic dispute at a home early Thursday, a press release said.

The shooting happened after police officers got a 911 call about a domestic dispute from a home in the 100 block of David Street around 1:40 a.m., the release said.

When officers arrived, they realized the incident involved a “hostage situation” and attempted to talk to the suspect before they “subsequently engaged the suspect.”

The suspect died of the injures, the release said..

The victim of the hostage situation was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Gulfport police reported the fatal shooting to the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

MBI is conducting an independent investigation.

The fatal shooting involving law enforcement is the second to occur this year. The last one occurred in January outside the Harrison County courthouse.