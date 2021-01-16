Coroner identifies man killed in law enforcement shooting outside Biloxi Courthouse

Across the street from where a man was shot and killed during an incident with a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy, the word “unity” is spray painted at the intersection of Lameuse Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Biloxi courthouse Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. anewton@sunherald.com

The man who died in a shooting involving a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy outside the Biloxi Courthouse on Friday has been identified as 48-year-old Reginald Michael Johnson of Biloxi, Harrison County coroner Brian Switzer told the Sun Herald on Saturday.

The sheriff’s deputy, who has not yet been identified, was wheeled away on a stretcher following the shooting and taken to Merit Health hospital in Biloxi. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the deputy was expected to be OK.

Johnson, 48, died at the scene of the shooting with his body covered under a blanket on the east side of the courthouse.

Switzer said Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds. His body will be taken to the Biloxi crime lab on Tuesday for an autopsy.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is responsible for the investigation of the shooting.