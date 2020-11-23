South MS man shows no remorse after killing wife, burning body. Now he’s heading to jail.

A Pearl River County man convicted of killing his wife declined to comment on what he’d done before a judge Monday ordered him to serve 40 years in prison.

Judge Preston G. Harrell sentenced Charles Bowman, 61, on charges of second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The judge also fined him $25,000.

Bowman, 61, killed his wife, Kathleen Bowman, then tried to hide what he had done by burning her body.

Pearl River deputies went to the couple’s home on Owl Hoot Road to do a welfare check after Kathleen’s children called to report her missing on June 29, 2018. Her children had last seen her on Mother’s Day 2018.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When deputies first went to the Bowman’s home, they found Charles Bowman and he told them she just wasn’t there at the time.

Later, deputies found her charred remains in a metal bucket on the couple’s property.

Charles Bowman took off after authorities started closing in on the investigation.

U.S. Marshals traced his whereabouts to an area near Salt Lake City, Utah. He had been staying at hotels and was caught on store surveillance cameras in Utah before his capture.

Marshals took him into custody after tracking him down to a state park near Bear Lake campground, where he had set up a living area.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Kathleen’s Bowman’s family wrote emotional letters about how the death their mother affected them, but the letters were filed under seal and not read in open court.