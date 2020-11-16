Saucier man shot by Gulfport police had multiple gunshot wounds, autopsy shows

A Saucier man shot to death by Gulfport police suffered “multiple gunshot” wounds to the chest and neck area, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Monday.

An autopsy performed at the state Crime Lab in Jackson in the aftermath of the fatal shooting Thursday determined Henry Frankowski III, 49, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the body, Switzer said. He said the death has been ruled a homicide.

Gulfport police said police officers came into contact with Frankowski after responding to a report that afternoon of someone abusing a dog.

When police got to address outside the Dollar Tree on Pass Road at U.S. 49, they said Frankowski was acting “irate” and had a weapon on him.

Gulfport police officers shot and killed Frankowski after he reportedly pointed a firearm in their direction, according to an initial report.

Frankowski, who was believed to be homeless at the time of his death, died after he underwent surgery for his wounds at a South Mississippi hospital.

The Sun Herald filed records requests with Gulfport police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to get a copy of an initial incident report on the events leading up to the shooting.

Gulfport police said they could not release any information, including what type of firearm Frankowski had on him, because the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is doing an independent investigation on the shooting.

In addition, Biloxi police and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office are assisting in the probe.

The Sun Herald reviewed arrest records and found that Frankowski had had a few minor run-ins with authorities over the years for mostly misdemeanor charges, such as disorderly conduct and traffic violations.

In addition, he had been accused of abusing 911 calls in the past.