Coroner identifies man killed after police shooting outside Gulfport Dollar Tree

The man fatally shot by Gulfport police Thursday afternoon has been identified as 49-year-old Henry Frankowski III, of Saucier, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Friday.

After Gulfport police shot him outside a Dollar Tree store on U.S. 49, Frankowski was transported to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. He was taken to surgery but died of his injuries from multiple gunshot wounds just before 6 p.m., Switzer said.

Gulfport police were responding to a call about a person, later identified as Frankowski, abusing an animal. He also appeared to be experiencing mental health issues, police said yesterday.

In a press release yesterday, Gulfport police said Frankowski “pointed a firearm at the officers,” who then opened fire and fatally shot Frankowski.

Switzer said Frankowski has been transported to the State Crime Lab in Biloxi for an autopsy to be performed today.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident, with assistance from the Biloxi Police Department Crime Scene Unit.