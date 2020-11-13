Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Coroner identifies man killed after police shooting outside Gulfport Dollar Tree

The man fatally shot by Gulfport police Thursday afternoon has been identified as 49-year-old Henry Frankowski III, of Saucier, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Friday.

After Gulfport police shot him outside a Dollar Tree store on U.S. 49, Frankowski was transported to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. He was taken to surgery but died of his injuries from multiple gunshot wounds just before 6 p.m., Switzer said.

Gulfport police were responding to a call about a person, later identified as Frankowski, abusing an animal. He also appeared to be experiencing mental health issues, police said yesterday.

In a press release yesterday, Gulfport police said Frankowski “pointed a firearm at the officers,” who then opened fire and fatally shot Frankowski.

Switzer said Frankowski has been transported to the State Crime Lab in Biloxi for an autopsy to be performed today.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident, with assistance from the Biloxi Police Department Crime Scene Unit.

Isabelle Taft
Isabelle Taft covers communities of color and racial justice issues on the Coast through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms around the country.
