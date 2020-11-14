An SUV hit 3 teens walking on a South Mississippi highway, MHP says. Two died.

Update:

Mississippi Highway Patrol identified two teens hit and killed by an SUV over the weekend.

Gavin Bennett, 13, and Brandon Heidel, 17, were killed, and a 16-year-old had minor injuries, MHP said.

The three teenagers were walking in the southbound lane of Mississippi 43 in Pearl River County when they were hit by a 2014 GMC Terrain.

The driver, 18-year-old Jarron Petties, left the scene for over an hour but returned to the scene.

Petties was arrested on two counts of felony accident leaving the scene with injury and death.

MHP’s CRASH Reconstruction Team and MBI special agents are gathering evidence and conducting interviews as part of the ongoing investigation.

All investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney’s office.

Original story:

Two children struck by a vehicle Saturday morning have died, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reports.

A third juvenile was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The ages of the three juveniles weren’t provided in a news release, nor did the release say if the third juvenile also was a pedestrian.

MHP responded to the crash at 7:09 a.m. at Mississippi 44 north, near Burnt Bridge Road and the Dollar General store.

The MHP Reconstruction Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating and more information will be released as the investigation continues.