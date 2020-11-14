Two children die in Pearl River County collision

Two children struck by a vehicle Saturday morning have died, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reports.

A third juvenile was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The ages of the three juveniles weren’t provided in a news release, nor did the release say if the third juvenile also was a pedestrian.

MHP responded to the crash at 7:09 a.m. at Mississippi 44 north, near Burnt Bridge Road and the Dollar General store.

The MHP Reconstruction Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

