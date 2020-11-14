Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

Two children die in Pearl River County collision

Two children struck by a vehicle Saturday morning have died, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reports.

A third juvenile was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The ages of the three juveniles weren’t provided in a news release, nor did the release say if the third juvenile also was a pedestrian.

MHP responded to the crash at 7:09 a.m. at Mississippi 44 north, near Burnt Bridge Road and the Dollar General store.

The MHP Reconstruction Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Mary Perez
Mary Perez
Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service