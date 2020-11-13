Gulfport officer shot a person on Hewes Avenue, police say

For the second time in two days, Gulfport police have shot someone, the department said on Twitter on Friday evening.

“The Gulfport Police Department is currently working an officer involved shooting near Hewes Avenue and Glover Street,” the tweet said. “Please avoid the area.”

The location appears to be near a site where the city has allowed residents to drop off tree and bush debris from Zeta.

“Additional details forthcoming,” the tweet said.

Yesterday, Gulfport police shot and killed a Saucier man named Henry Frankowski III outside a Dollar General on U.S. 49. Officers claim that he pointed a firearm at them.