Gulfport police officer shot someone outside Dollar Tree on U.S. 49, cops say

A Gulfport police officer shot someone on the 2400 block of 25th Avenue, the Gulfport Police Department said on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

The area is on U.S. 49 near a Dollar Tree, formerly a Walgreens, on Pass Road.

“Additional details forthcoming,” the department wrote.

Police told people at the scene that one person had been transported to the hospital. They offered no details on the person’s condition.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said he had not been contacted about the shooting.

“I don’t start dealing with it until the police call me and say somebody died,” he said.

In February, a Gulfport police officer fatally shot a Georgia man named Leonard Parker Jr. Police had responded to 911 calls from a home on 25th Street.

The police said Parker was driving a car towards the officer, away from the scene, when the officer shot and killed him.