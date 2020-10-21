Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
MS Coast judge ID’d as homicide victim at scene of a fatal Moss Point shooting

Jackson County Justice Court Judge Sheila Jackson Osgood has been identified as the victim of a homicide Wednesday at a Moss Point home.

Her son, Gregory Jackson Jr., 45, was identified as the man Moss Point police officers reportedly shot and killed after he kept charging at police officers with a “large knife.”

Moss Point police officers found Osgood, 65, dead on the floor of her Davis Street home.

Moss Point police said they first responded to a welfare check at the judge’s home around 11 a.m., but couldn’t find anyone there.

About an hour later, police got a call to return to the home.

When Moss Point police got back, they heard gunshots and then saw Jackson coming at them with a “large knife,” a Moss Point police press release said.

Police tried to get Jackson to drop his weapon several times, the release said, but he wouldn’t. Police shot him when he kept coming at them with the knife.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. identified the deceased. He said an autopsy is pending to determine Osgood’s cause of death.

Jackson, Lynd said, lived on the same property as his mother.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an independent investigation.

The officers who fired shots during the fatal shooting are on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of a grand jury review.

