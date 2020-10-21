Police kill man who charged with ‘large knife’ at Moss Point homicide scene, chief says

Moss Point police officers shot and killed a man who charged them with a knife at a home where a woman had been killed Wednesday, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said in release.

Police first went to the home in the 3600 block of Davis Street for a welfare concern around 11:30 a.m., but left when no one answered the door.

A short time later, Ashley said, police got a call about a disturbance at the same residence near Moss Point High School. Once they got there, officers heard gunshots and headed for the front door when a man “charged” with a “large knife” in hand.

After police ordered the man to drop his weapon several times, a release said, the man continued to come at the officers with the knife and they shot him.

After the fatal shooting, Ashley said police went inside the home and found a woman dead on the floor. Her death has been classified as a homicide.

The fatal shooting is under investigation by the District Attorney’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The three agencies are conducting an independent investigation.

Police last shot and killed a man in Moss Point in August 2019, when an officer shot and killed Toussaint Diamon Sims. A grand jury cleared the officer involved of any criminal wrongdoing.

The name of the officers involved in Wednesday’s fatal shooting are not being released pending a grand jury review of the shooting to determine if any criminal wrongdoing occurred. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the investigation..

MBI is heading up the independent investigation.

No officers were injured in the fatal shooting.

The name of the deceased man and woman have not yet been released.