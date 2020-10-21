Police: Teen drove in ‘reckless manner’ before crash killed Coast grandmother, child

An 18-year-old Hattiesburg man as been arrested in a crash on Oct. 10 that killed a Pascagoula grandmother and her grandson.

Izaun Baxter was arrested on two counts of manslaughter and culpable negligence after a warrant was issued by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

Biloxi police said investigators obtained evidence that indicated Baxter was “operating a vehicle in a reckless manner” on U.S. 90, also known as Beach Boulevard, before the crash.

Ollie Armstrong, 59, was driving west on U.S. 90 at Myrtle Street and was turning at the Golden Nugget Casino when her vehicle was hit on the passenger side by Baxter and rolled over.

Armstrong and her 7-year-old grandson, Kevin North of Pascagoula, died from their injuries sustained in the crash.

Baxter has been booked into the Harrison County jail, and Fountain set his bond $300,000.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.