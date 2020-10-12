Grandmother, 7-year-old and motorcyclist die in 2 separate weekend wrecks across Coast

Three people died Saturday in two car wrecks in two Mississippi Coast cities.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said he left the scene of the first accident in Biloxi, where a Pascagoula woman and her grandson died, to go to a fatal motorcycle accident in Gulfport.

Switer said Ollie Armstrong, 59, was driving west on U.S. 90 at Myrtle Street and was turning at the Golden Nugget Casino when her vehicle was hit on the passenger side by another vehicle and rolled over.

Armstrong and her 7-year-old grandson, identified as Kevin North of Pascagoula, died from their injuries sustained in the crash, Biloxi police reported.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital for treatment.

At around 8:30 p.m., Switzer was called to a motorcycle accident on U.S. 49 in Gulfport.

Javan Navarez, 36, of Gulfport was driving southbound near Mr. and Mrs. Crab when he appeared to swerve and hit the center median curb, Switzer said.

Navarez died in the accident. A female passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Switzer said.

Biloxi Police are asking anyone with information about the accident Saturday to contact the Biloxi Police Departments Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us, or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.