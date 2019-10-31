One man arrested, 3 others questioned in homicide at Gautier apartment complex

Gautier police on Wednesday arrested a man on a charge of first-degree murder.

Christopher Kimsey, 23, of Moss Point, is accused in the killing of a man in his 60s at Singing River Apartments on Gautier-Vancleave Road.

Police made the arrest after they found Kimsey at River Bend Apartments on Martin Bluff Road and questioned him and three other adults at the apartment with him at the time.

Additional charges could be filed against the three others, police said in the release.

Kimsey is being held at the Jackson County jail pending a bond hearing. Bond is expected to be set Thursday.

An investigation began after police responded to a call Wednesday about an assault at Singing River Apartments. When officers got there, they found the man dead on the floor near the front door of his apartment.

An autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Heading up the investigation are Gautier police officers Clayton Alexander and Jason Pitts.

To report information, call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.