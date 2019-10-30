Coast man found beaten to death near front door of his apartment, police say

Gautier police are investigating the beating death of a man in his 60’s at his home at Singing River Apartments, according to Gautier Police Capt. Casey Baxter.

Police found the man dead after responding to a 5 a.m. call Wednesday about an assault that had occurred there. When police got to the scene, a release said, they found the man dead inside his apartment near the front door.

Since then, police have identified a person of interest in the homicide. That person has not been identified because investigators are continuing to question him along with other potential suspects and witnesses.

No charges have been filed, though Gautier police said they expect charges to be filed once they have concluded the questioning.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

To report information, call Gautier police at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.