California man was killed in Pascagoula hotel room, police say. They’re asking for tips.

SHARE COPY LINK

A man from San Diego, California, was identified Tuesday as the victim of a homicide at the Studio 6 hotel in Pascagoula, according the Pascagoula Police Department.

A housekeeping employee found Manuel Flores, 63, dead in his hotel room the morning of Sept. 28. The hotel is off U.S. 90 near Walmart.

The cause of death was not released, and the killing is still under investigation.

To report tips, call Pascagoula police at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.