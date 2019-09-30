Man found dead in Coast hotel room may have been killed, police say

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

Pascagoula police are investigating a possible homicide after a housekeeping worker found a man dead in his hotel room on Saturday morning.

Police said a 63-year-old man was found in a hotel room of Studio 6, which is near the Walmart on U.S. 90.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 11:44 a.m. Saturday.

The case is being treated as a homicide and is under investigation.

The identity of the man will not be released until family members are notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pascagoula Captain Doug Adams at 228-762-2211 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

This is a developing story and the Sun Herald will update as more information released.